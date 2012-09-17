Julien Morel

Calendrier Eux Pour Eux

illustration graphic design france
Part of an illustration based on a photograph of the french actor Eriq Ebouaney. Realised for 2013's calendar of "Eux pour Eux", a non-profit organization working for kids in hospital.
Full file here : http://joolz.fr/CalendrierEPE2013-Joolz_RVB.jpg

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
