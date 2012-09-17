Craig Childs

Console Rebound

Craig Childs
Craig Childs
  • Save
Console Rebound console photoshop bash terminal rebound visual idiot
Download color palette

Taking into account some feedback from Visual Idiot. I had a go at improving my previous shot of these icons, what do you think now?

84fdf0cec19eee0c9b6642f31e94dbdd
Rebound of
Console Icons
By Craig Childs
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Craig Childs
Craig Childs

More by Craig Childs

View profile
    • Like