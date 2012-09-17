Guopeng Liang

Login

Guopeng Liang
Guopeng Liang
  • Save
Login mac ios input avatar china alien guopeng password ui login
Download color palette

A simple login interface. Made the photo slightly bigger.

1f64cf4f472fa9bc3e6a8d3d1d241cf7
Rebound of
Login
By Paco
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Guopeng Liang
Guopeng Liang

More by Guopeng Liang

View profile
    • Like