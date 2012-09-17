Loris Grillet

Boarding now for a Dribbble invite

Boarding now for a Dribbble invite
It's still OK to do a bit of skeuomorphism right? ;-)

I'm making a @dribbble invite giveaway on my blog and just wanted to stay away from the usual token, ticket, "admit-one" clichés.

If you want one, please check my blog and post a sample of your work in the comments. English speakers welcome of course!

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
