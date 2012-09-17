Anders Drage

Timezone

Anders Drage
Anders Drage
  • Save
Timezone 3d glossy typography shadow dieter rams garage gotham
Download color palette

Spent a couple of hours figuring out how @Anton Repponen did his Lightmeter app, tons of learning! Feedback appreciated as always :)

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Anders Drage
Anders Drage

More by Anders Drage

View profile
    • Like