Evolve s.n.c.

Webapp Preview

Evolve s.n.c.
Evolve s.n.c.
  • Save
Webapp Preview webapp jquery mobile css3 less gradient ui buttons list iphone
Download color palette

A little something we're working on recently. Also, giving JQuery Mobile v1.2 beta a go, which fixed quite a lot of issues for us.

We're striving not to use images in the interface, styling it only using CSS3 goodness (can you spot the subtle white glow in the top bar? Yep, that's CSS too...), with the great help of LESS.

Looking good so far, what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Evolve s.n.c.
Evolve s.n.c.

More by Evolve s.n.c.

View profile
    • Like