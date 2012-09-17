Webapp Preview

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A little something we're working on recently. Also, giving JQuery Mobile v1.2 beta a go, which fixed quite a lot of issues for us.
We're striving not to use images in the interface, styling it only using CSS3 goodness (can you spot the subtle white glow in the top bar? Yep, that's CSS too...), with the great help of LESS.
Looking good so far, what do you think?