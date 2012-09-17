Lukas Gerber

Anchor for Swiss Marine Yachting Group

Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber
  • Save
Anchor for Swiss Marine Yachting Group logo icon anchor swiss marine yachting group sea lg design
Download color palette

Anchor of the «Swiss Marine Yachting Group» Logo, more here: http://www.lukas-gerber.ch/Swiss-Marine-Yachting-Group

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Lukas Gerber
Lukas Gerber

More by Lukas Gerber

View profile
    • Like