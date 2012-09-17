in-shop logo design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I`m familiar with creative barcode designs and Japanese D-Barcode firm, but i wasn`t looking there for an inspiration. I just checked it out after this idea came to me out of nowhere. Ok, maybe not nowhere, maybe after couple of hrs of brainstorming. So, i`m wondering, have you, guys, seen similar stuff out there? If not, i`m pretty sure this is the final design for an online shop that connects shop-keepers and buyers.