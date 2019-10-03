Video is one of the most versatile and profitable digital marketing tools out there. Today 82% of businesses feel video marketing is an important part of their strategy. Sotheby's International Realty hired us to produce a series of videos including all sorts of presentations, explainer videos, teasers by using infographics, property pictures, 3D images to be promoted online. The cocktail of these components makes it possible to create real miracles of advertising at minimal cost.