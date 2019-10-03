Telegram Messenger Dark Mode Android UI Kit + Store Concept

Telegram Messenger is an open-source and secure and super fast messenger app that is completely open-source except design!

Telegram won the google material design award of 2015. App's design is completely clean, usable and pixel perfect.

You can't find any kind of Telegram UI kit or design language documentation on the web. So I decided to build an unofficial UI kit for Telegram dark mode of android platform.

When I was building it up, I decided to add a conceptual online shopping feature in the Telegram.

The sketch file includes responsive symbolized layers and a complete prototype of the concept.

Download and live demo: https://bit.ly/2Imgwrj

Read the story in Persian Here