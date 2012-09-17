Albin Holmqvist

I AM NOONIE BAO

Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist
  • Save
I AM NOONIE BAO packaging music illustration collage
Download color palette

Record cover for swedish artist Noonie Bao.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Albin Holmqvist
Albin Holmqvist

More by Albin Holmqvist

View profile
    • Like