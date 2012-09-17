Rich Scott

City Walking Tours

Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Hire Me
  • Save
City Walking Tours city walk tour sole shoe skyline logo green blue design mark
Download color palette

Unused concept rebranded as 'City Walking Tours'. My thinking was based around the line: 'sole of the city'.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Unique, fresh and timeless design solutions since 2007
Hire Me

More by Rich Scott

View profile
    • Like