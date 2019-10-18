Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Metir Logo 2

Metir Logo 2

Letter M Metrics Logo

(concept for sale!)

Metir is an online dashboard that users log into and
upload assets like websites or apps. Metir then deploys these assets to servers and make sure the servers are always running.

This is one of the 4 concepts we presented to them. Combination of statistics, letter M and hub/platform idea.

Stay tuned! Thanks for your feedback! :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
