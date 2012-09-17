Josh Betz

It's done! Kind of.

I submitted my newest theme to the WordPress theme repository, so hopefully it will be available within the next month or so. It's live on http://joshbetz.com right now and available on Github at http://github.com/joshbetz/v11

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
