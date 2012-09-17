Tim Collins

'D' Logotype Sketch No. 2

'D' Logotype Sketch No. 2 dimensional logotype d
This is another sketch for an identity system for a gallery that is repositioning themselves. I initially set out to make something graphically witty and smart, but I fear it could look a bit dated. To counteract that, I can see this animating, using a variety of colors or maybe another solution.

All things aside, this might be one of the strongest marks I've made.

Posted on Sep 17, 2012
