Pedro Agustín Cela

Lightning

Pedro Agustín Cela
Pedro Agustín Cela
  • Save
Lightning lightning dock connector iphone iphone 5 connector dock apple rebound
Download color palette

Now that the Lightning connector is available, I made a couple of adjustments.

Please let me know what do you think.

Larger size here.

Ab593c059900b2a5589f21078b9426cf
Rebound of
Apple Lightning Dock Connector
By Pedro Agustín Cela
View all tags
Posted on Sep 17, 2012
Pedro Agustín Cela
Pedro Agustín Cela

More by Pedro Agustín Cela

View profile
    • Like