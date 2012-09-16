Justin W. Edwards

GAMEMAKINGFRENZY

Justin W. Edwards
Justin W. Edwards
  • Save
GAMEMAKINGFRENZY screenshot game jam adventure time 8bit videogame lumpy space princess
Download color palette

A screenshot from my first game jam submission to the adventure time themed GAMEMAKINGFRENZY: http://www.adventuretimegamejam.com/

You can play it here but a heads up - it's pretty terrible %-)
http://www.adventuretimegamejam.com/submissions/45-lump-lump-lumpalution

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Justin W. Edwards
Justin W. Edwards

More by Justin W. Edwards

View profile
    • Like