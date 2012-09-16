That's Bob Caruthers.

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Updated table/bar chart hybrid.
The peak/longevity breakdown shows what percent of the player's WAR consisted of WAA.
Table below shows WAR and WAA as well as WAR and WAA after my own adjustments.
Then there's the run value breakdown table/graph. The components are:
Bat = Batting
Run = Baserunning
DP = Double Plays
Fld = Fielding
Pos = Position
Pit = Pitching
The graph displays runs above and below average. Caruthers could hit. Caruthers could pitch.