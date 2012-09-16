Ben Girmann

Monster

Ben Girmann
Ben Girmann
  • Save
Monster monster sketch halloween character happy walk
Download color palette

44 days until Halloween, sketched this little guy just for fun. A Big thanks to @Caitlin Douglas for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Ben Girmann
Ben Girmann

More by Ben Girmann

View profile
    • Like