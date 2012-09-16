Sorin Jurcut

Huddleup Admin Navigation lower

Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut
  • Save
Huddleup Admin Navigation lower apps ui-design interaction ux
Download color palette

lower part. Like the buttons but not sure about the text effects. Is it just me or do they seem a smidge too harsh ?

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut

More by Sorin Jurcut

View profile
    • Like