Christopher Avila

Steven Meier Minimalistic Concept

Christopher Avila
Christopher Avila
  • Save
Steven Meier Minimalistic Concept helvetica minimalistic minimal attorneys logo concept
Download color palette

Logo concept for Steven Meir: Attorneys At Law. I wanted to try something modern and minimalist. Looking for some C&C.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Christopher Avila
Christopher Avila

More by Christopher Avila

View profile
    • Like