Rosalina Script Brush Font

Rosalina Script Brush Font quots business card wedding card wedding watercolor fonts poster magazine lettering flyer handwriting brochure book cover font awesome rosalina swash script font design font
Get It Here: https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rosalina-3/ref/238133/

Rosalina - a brush script font created with a medium thickness pen brush that will make your design look more beautiful and soft.

Rosalina - will be perfect for magazines, business cards, invitations, packaging, tshirt, and all designs that require beautiful and soft elements.

Support for 18 languages: Afrikaans, Albanian, Catalan, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Zulu

What includes:

Rosalina OTF
Rosalina TTF
Swash
Ligature
Multilingual Support
Simple installation
Works on PC & Mac
Accessible in Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, also works in Microsoft Word.
Can be accessed completely without additional design software.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy our font!

~ Sixtwenty Studio ~

    • Like