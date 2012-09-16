Jonathan Patalot ✈

Concept Design for new feature

Jonathan Patalot ✈
Jonathan Patalot ✈
  • Save
Concept Design for new feature iphone upload progress bar photo images revamp dark gradient 5 redesign ux ui design menu concept mobile app usa today article view hi res
Download color palette

Upload screen concept. Still pending...

Jonathan Patalot ✈
Jonathan Patalot ✈

More by Jonathan Patalot ✈

View profile
    • Like