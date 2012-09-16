Robin Hjelmeir

What Does Sick Look Like (WIP)

Robin Hjelmeir
Robin Hjelmeir
  • Save
What Does Sick Look Like (WIP) infographic wip title
Download color palette

This is a WIP of a title for an infographic about living with a disease calls POTS.

I am branching out into a new style for me, so feedback is very much appreciated.

Larger size: https://dl.dropbox.com/u/43809501/what-does-sick-look-like-title.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Robin Hjelmeir
Robin Hjelmeir

More by Robin Hjelmeir

View profile
    • Like