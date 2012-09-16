clubhouse___studio

Creature Greeter [Video]

Creature Greeter [Video] app ipad interactive ui receipt creature london shake button screen tv video
The beast has arrived... We've released our most recent project - Creature Greeter. Here's a freeze-frame from the video.

To find out more you can read about the project here:
http://weareclubhouse.com/creature-greeter.php

Or, for the lazy ones heres a direct link to the video:
http://vimeo.com/49480658

Enjoy.

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
