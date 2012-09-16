Michael Schultz

Instapaper Redux

Instapaper is an awesome product with a terrible website. This is my redesign built around Twitter Bootstrap.

Play around with full site here: http://cl.ly/JU2j
Click "Sign In" button at top right to advance.

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
