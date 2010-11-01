Cole Henley

Mo with the flo!

Doing the noble thing and flourishing follicles for Movember.

This sketch was for a wee bit of CSS3 fun to help encourage you to part with your hard-earned cash and raise awareness of prostate cancer - sadly claiming one life every hour in the UK.

Not growing a mo? then donate today

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
