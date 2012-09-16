Francisco Seiz

Musical Finger Tips

Francisco Seiz
Francisco Seiz
Hire Me
  • Save
Musical Finger Tips app design space fingertips concept
Download color palette

Concept for app where users upload their finger tips and play music using a tone matrice-type-technology that reads their patterns and turns them into beats.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Francisco Seiz
Francisco Seiz
Design human, based in London
Hire Me

More by Francisco Seiz

View profile
    • Like