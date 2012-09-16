Jaclyn Le

Lettering Quotes, Agustin of Siguatepeque, Honduras

Lettering Quotes, Agustin of Siguatepeque, Honduras hand lettering pen typography sketchbook quote
Please take 10 minutes of your day to watch this film of an incredible man. This is a quote from him. http://www.indiegogo.com/everythingisincredible?show_todos=true

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
