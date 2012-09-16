Setup Type

Responsive splash for Icopoly

Setup Type
Setup Type
  • Save
Responsive splash for Icopoly icopoly icon responsive web
Download color palette

I finally wrapped my head around how to design responsive web, so I updated the temp Icopoly site. I'm currently beating the deadlines one by one so I can finally get back to the icons.

http://icopoly.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Setup Type
Setup Type

More by Setup Type

View profile
    • Like