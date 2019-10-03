Bitbns BNS Token Illustration - Landing Page

Bitbns, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, announced its multi-protocol utility token BNS Token- One Token, For Everything on September 7th.

The exchange was started by a group of young minds of Indian Institute of Technology. The exchange went live on December 14th, 2017. The exchange mainly aimed at providing the Indian customers with an entrance into the world of cryptocurrency.

Even though the Indian government has been strict with the cryptocurrency, Bitbns still focused and provided the way of trading of the cryptocurrencies with innovative technique. Bitbns believes, “Cryptocurrency space is young, cryptocurrency traders are young, and so are we.”

With the launch of its BNS token, it is taking one big and ambitious step ahead. The advantages of holding such a token is that flexibility and interoperability.

Love to have your comments down 👇🏻 here.

Dowload BNS White Paper.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖