Joanna Ostafin

Underwater adventure

Joanna Ostafin
Joanna Ostafin
Hire Me
  • Save
Underwater adventure underwater water adventure blue sea turtle tortoise dolphin scuba diving fish
Download color palette

Background made for "Alchemia nurkowania".

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Joanna Ostafin
Joanna Ostafin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joanna Ostafin

View profile
    • Like