Faceted Ring

Faceted Ring ring 3d faceted
I have decided to jump on the ‘3D print your own jewellery’ bandwagon and modelled up this piece as a first test sample.

- Modelled in SolidWorks
- Rendered in modo

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
