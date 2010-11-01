Sally Carson

MFA Portfolio Site: Wireframe Sketch Detail

This detail of my wireframe sketch shows a change of state when the user hovers over the arrow. Also shows a possible design for carousel indicators.

I'm drawing on Konigi's Graph Paper using Pigma Graphic 1 pens and PrismaColor markers.

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
