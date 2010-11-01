Sally Carson

MFA Application Portfolio: Wireframe Sketch 2

drawing sketch wireframe
Sketching wireframes for the portfolio site that I'm putting together for MFA applications. Top portion will have a protocast-style video that gives a quick overview of the project. Below is a short, written case study with project details and clickable thumbnails that will open lightboxes with larger images.

I'm drawing on Konigi's Graph Paper using Pigma Graphic 1 pens and PrismaColor markers.

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
