Music Player App Design

Not long ago we thought, ‘What would a perfect music app be like?’ Something that people want to use at work or before going to bed. While listing the best parts of Apple Music (our team’s fav) we came up with this design concept.

A few main ideas:



🎵 Even very devoted music fans won’t listen to just one artist’s music all the time. To prevent music paralysis, it’s crucial to encourage listeners to discover music depending on their mood and genre choice.

🎸 Album cover is a powerful marketing tool which heavily affects the way we perceive music. Dark-colored backgrounds help to showcase most creative album covers and give first impressions.



What do you love or hate the most about Apple Music? Curious about both UI and UX parts.

