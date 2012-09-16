Henning von Vogelsang

Hikari 01

Henning von Vogelsang
Henning von Vogelsang
  • Save
Hikari 01 font typography type design font design type
Download color palette

Early stage of a font I am working on. Meanwhile the alphabet is complete, but a lot of glyphs are missing and I haven’t even begun working on adjustments and kerning.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Henning von Vogelsang
Henning von Vogelsang

More by Henning von Vogelsang

View profile
    • Like