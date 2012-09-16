Giant Bomb Box Art

Brandon Leedy

A mapped, 3D render of the final Atari 2600 style box art piece I did for the popular gaming site, giantbomb.com. This is a quick 3/4 perspective view of the front and I also rendered the back (I'll post as a rebound).

You can see the full box art here:
http://media.giantbomb.com/uploads/10/107612/2316466-flat_forweb.jpg

As well as community reaction here:
http://www.giantbomb.com/forums/off-topic/31/giant-bomb-for-the-atari-2600/559189/

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
