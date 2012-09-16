Lidiya Bogdanovich

Kwikpik Taxi App

Kwikpik Taxi App taxi app iphone android ipad ui
iPhone and Android app that helps to to get a taxi fast by selecting the best proposal from the drivers.
Official web site kwikpik.me
Posted on Sep 16, 2012
