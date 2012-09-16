Mike Giles

PHXDW

PHXDW poster texture
I may have gone a little overboard with texture on my PHXDW poster. Not apologizing, just acknowledging :)

Take a look at the submissions here: http://www.phxdw.com/posters/category/2012/

