Henning von Vogelsang

Dial Wheel

Henning von Vogelsang
Henning von Vogelsang
  • Save
Dial Wheel
Download color palette

Work in progress, one of a dozen studies.

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
Henning von Vogelsang
Henning von Vogelsang

More by Henning von Vogelsang

View profile
    • Like