Birdhouse - Vector

Birdhouse - Vector birdhouse vector illustration bird cybe cybirds
Here is the vectorized version of the Birdhouse.
I wanted to do a quick vector, but then I lost myself in details.

By the way:
it's the header for my completly redesigned blog.
Have a look:
http://blog.cybirds.de

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
