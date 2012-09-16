Daniel Waugh

Natal - Update 2

Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh
  • Save
Natal - Update 2 natal appstore ios icons iphone ipod ipad twitter settings mail record voice memo apple store itunes cydia game center calculator chalkboard
Download color palette

Tweaked & new icons.
Also, credits to @Nik on the calculator icon idea. After doing the chalkboard as my last shot i kinda couldn't resist making an icon of it :P

Daniel Waugh
Daniel Waugh

More by Daniel Waugh

View profile
    • Like