Geometric, the Unicorn

Geometric, the Unicorn unicorn minimalist geometric rainbow gay logo branding
Another concept we are working on for the rebrand of a local company specializing in connecting people with gay-friendly and quality-minded businesses through giveaways, a directory and blog. In it's beginning stages, but thoughts anyone?

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
