another version of the truth.

another version of the truth. nin avott toiou design music packaging nine inch nails music packaging
detail of collaborative packaging design for "another version of the truth," a nine inch nails fan-made dvd set, sourced from footage leaked by the band for just such a project.

[ more info on the project here: http://thisoneisonus.org/node/1 ]

Posted on Nov 1, 2010
