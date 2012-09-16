Portfolio icons

Kelly Dyson

I'm redesigning my own portfolio site. It used to just show my illustration work, but I've only been doing web design recently so I want to include that on there prominently. These are the navigation icons so far. Maybe the 'say hi' icon is a bit crappy, but it'll do for the time being.

Posted on Sep 16, 2012
