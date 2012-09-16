ebay grows up

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
20 mins spent on design.This is where I would take the ebay brand. Something evolved and not devolved...is that a word?LOL
What is a ebay?
Online shopping made easier:)
Inspiration_
Well the back of my mac, all the jacks and jills sitting at the keyboard aimed with a credit card...load up my virtual shopping bag partners and send my goody's pronto!