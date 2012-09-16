dribbble invite giveaway

Hello, dear Prospects!

Today I'm going to start a giveaway on 2 dribbble invites!

And here is how to participate:

1. Sign up as a Prospect on dribbble, if you did not do so yet

2. Follow me on twitter, because I will announce the winner over there - and follow me on dribbble!

3. Send an E-Mail to dribbble.giveaway@gmail.com with your dribbble name (link to your account), your portfolio or website (optional) and your best piece of work as an attachment or link (e.g. deviantART).

It's that easy!

The winners will be announced on Sunday, 23rd of September

Have fun & be as creative as possible in your creations!