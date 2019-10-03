Design_League

Peas Logo

Design_League
Design_League
  • Save
Peas Logo vegetable logo vegetable peas logo peas minimalistic minimalism minimalist minimalist logo minimal icon fresh design creative design creative agency conceptual design design clean brandingdesign branding artwork
Download color palette

Creative,modern and clean artwork of #Peas which will blow your mind in first sight :)

Artwork by #Design_League

Contact us at Fiverr

Design_League
Design_League

More by Design_League

View profile
    • Like