Matt Gentile

Sign Up Widget

Matt Gentile
Matt Gentile
  • Save
Sign Up Widget email mail icon background button clean clear crisp design detail experience free freebie graphic graphical gui input interface photoshop psd resource sign toolbar ui up user ux vector widget
Download color palette

Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:122

Here is a "Sign Up" widget to go with the incoming call widget and the sign in widget I previously made. It includes a Photoshop PSD like always and everything is vector, so this can be scaled to any size if needed (even the background).

Matt Gentile
Matt Gentile

More by Matt Gentile

View profile
    • Like